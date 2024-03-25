Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Simon Bako Lalong, has condemned the violent clash which occurred at Ponglong area of Lalin District, Mikang Local Government Area, between citizens of Montol and Taroh tribes.

The violence which reportedly led to loss of some lives, injuries and destruction of properties is said to have been instigated by land dispute between the two neighbours.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Senator Lalong while commiserating with the victims of the violence, described the condemnable occurrence as unfortunate and called for a thorough investigation to unravel the issues leading to the clash.

He admonished the citizens to give peace a chance and adopt dialogue to settle whatever differences that might occur rather than resort to violence which does no good to all parties.

The Senator called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to get to the root of the matter by ensuring that total calm returns to the area while those who masterminded the violence are brought to justice.

He said as the Senator representing the area, he will closely monitor the situation to see that such ugly incident does not occur again while those who suffered injuries and losses are not left alone.