Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, prominent member and mobiliser of the Obidient Movement, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jr., has officially thrown his support behind the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asue Ighodalo.

Taking to his official X account (@NwaokobiaJnr) on Sunday, the convener of the Country First Movement outlined the factors that influenced his endorsement of Ighodalo to include competence, capacity, character, justice, equity, and fairness, which transcend partisan affiliations.

Nwaokobia Jr., who is known for his active involvement in social causes, revealed that he had received numerous calls and messages inquiring about his preferred candidate for the governorship position in Edo State.

Having carefully considered the leading contenders, including Barr. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party and Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Nwaokobia Jr. made a compelling case for Ighodalo as the most deserving candidate.

The lawyer stated, “My choice aligns with individuals like @alexottiofr, who has excelled as Chairman and Board Member of several esteemed companies in Corporate Nigeria. My choice resonates with @PeterObi, who served as an impeccable Chairman of a bank. My choice is the former Chairman of Sterling Bank and one of the most accomplished commercial lawyers in Nigeria.”

Nwaokobia Jr. stressed that Ighodalo’s candidacy represents the call for equity, inclusiveness, fairness, and justice in the politics of Edo State, as he hails from the Edo Central Senatorial Zone, emphasising that his choice transcends partisan considerations.

He emphasised that his endorsement of Ighodalo is consistent with the philosophy and values of the Obidient Movement, stating that, “the choice I have made aligns with the philosophy of the #ObidientMovement and is rooted in the same values that guided our support for Peter Gregory Obi and Alex Otti. It transcends partisanship, becoming the defining standards of patriotism and statesmanship.”

He also expressed optimism about the possibility of a new Edo State and extended his blessings to Edo State and Nigeria as a whole.