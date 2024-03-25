Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that three more women in addition to previously confirmed four, have died resulting from the Zakaat collection stampede on Sunday.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, made the confirmation on Monday while speaking to the Tribune Online via a telephone conversation, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to seven.

According to him, “Medical Doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) has confirmed that two more women died at the hospital among those brought for treatment.’

The PPRO, however, said that the other woman was conveyed home by her family, but she died at home.

He gave their names as Aisha Usman, aged 13; Sahura Abubakar, aged 55; Aisha Ibrahim Abubakar, aged 43; Kobi Street Bauchi; and Khadija Isah, aged 8; Karofi Bauchi.

The rest are Maryam Suleiman, aged 20, of Kandahar Bauchi; Maryam Shuibu, aged 16, of Gwang Gwan Gwan Bauchi; and Hassana Saidu, aged 53, of Dutsen Tanshi Bauchi.

He stressed that “these are the number of victims confirmed dead by medical doctors. More details will be made available to the public as the command receives them.”

Recall that there was a stampede at the venue of the distribution of Zakaat by a Bauchi-based philanthropist and chairman of the AYM Shafa group of companies.

