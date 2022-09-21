Plateau PDP warns voters to be wary of deceptive propaganda against party

Plateau State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the statement credited to Governor Simon Lalong stating that PDP will not be on the ballot come 2023 in the state and called on the public to be wary of deceitful propaganda on the legitimacy and existence of the People’s Democratic Party.

The party posited that the governor, while hosting his senatorial zone APC stakeholders, openly told them that the PDP would not be part of the 2023 general elections.

At a news conference in Jos, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. John Akans, who assured the electorate in the state that PDP will definitely be on the ballot come to the 2023 election, called on voters across the state to be wary and disregard the fake and deceitful propaganda on the legitimacy and existence of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We wish to drum to the public that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau chapter will participate fully in the 2023 elections and to state too that what Plateau people need from Lalong for his remaining days in office is good governance.”

He narrated that the APC’s desperation to continue in power through the back door is dead on arrival as it is an affront targeted at the good people of the state.

The Publicity Secretary further added that the PDP in Plateau State is fully prepared to take over power come 2023 and return Plateau to its heritage, which has been bastardized by the APC-led government in the state.

“As a focused, experienced party that has been on top of several elections, we shall remain thus. The party is fully ready to take over the government come 2023. As the wise saying goes, the goat does not suffer parturition while the elders are at home.

"We call on voters across the state to be wary and disregard the fake and deceitful propaganda by Governor Lalong on the legitimacy and existence of the Peoples Democratic Party."

"We wish to drum to the public that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau chapter will participate fully in the 2023 elections and to state too that what Plateau people need from Lalong for his remaining days in office is good governance, not these packaged lies and propaganda he holds on to as campaign documents trying to mislead.

