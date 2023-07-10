Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), in charge of security in Plateau State, has restored normalcy to the troubled Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Recall that 12 people were killed, many injured, and several houses burned over the weekend by the rampaging militias at the Sabon-Gari community of the local government.

In a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Captain Oya James, the OPSH pointed out that Commander OPSH and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, visited the affected areas on Sunday to have an on-the-ground assessment of the situation.

The statement further depicted the Commander of the OPSH, General Abubakar, during his visit, stating that peace must be restored on the Plateau by every legitimate means possible.

It was equally pointed out that the commander led an operation resulting in the recovery of five fabricated AK-47 rifles, 19 rounds of 7.62mm special, and 4 rounds of 7.62 mm Nato from the two communities involved.

Major General Abubakar also led the enforcement of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu local government area by Governor Caleb Mutfwang in order to allow security forces to restore law and order in the affected communities.