Plateau killings: Tinubu orders security agencies to hunt down attackers

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to hunt down and apprehend the perpetrators of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State, which led to the deaths of over 50 people.

Noting that the mindless attack saddened him, President Tinubu promised that the gunmen would be apprehended and made to face severe punishment under the law.

He urged members of the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President extended his condolences to the families of the victims in Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government, as well as those from Manguna and Dafo villages, where the gunmen launched brutal attacks, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

President Tinubu commiserated with the Government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, assuring him of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.

He directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with state authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities and those wounded during the attacks.

The statement said NEMA would work closely with the state to ensure that affected communities rebuild and recover.

The President stated, “The report of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State by mindless gunmen saddens me. The latest attacks on defenceless citizens are unacceptable. I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended. These intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country. This unfortunate incident will never dampen or slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian citizen. Instead, we will work harder to exterminate forces of evil wherever they are lurking in our country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and all those affected by this senseless violence. No community should have to endure such tragedy. We all must unite to foster peace and stability. I urge all citizens—regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations—to uphold the shared humanity that binds us all, embrace peace, and reject retaliation.”

