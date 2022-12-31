Plateau home for APC – Lalong

With strong hopes of winning the general elections in 2023, Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has proclaimed his state to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) home state.

According to a statement by the governor’s director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong made this claim during a meeting with the party’s supporters and stakeholders on Friday in Shendam.

The governor, who was in his hometown for the Yuletide celebrations in the local government, expressed confidence in the party’s stronghold in the state.

He explained that the various projects and programmes the ruling party started, which had a direct impact on the people, were what won the support of the people.

Lalong, who is also running for senator in the Plateau South Senatorial District, promised the crowd that the Tinubu and Shettima ticket would be beneficial to all Nigerians.

“Tinubu and Shettima will work for all Nigerians and also ensure that there is equity, justice , and fairness in the distribution of resources of the nation,” he said.

He claimed that Tinubu’s election as president will already give the Shendam people and the Plateau in general a place of pride due to his nomination as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He claims that the visit offers the chance for additional interactions while also educating the populace about the party’s support in the upcoming elections.

Lalong warned the electorate that the opposition was “making promises without a record of success” and urged them to support the APC at all levels of government.