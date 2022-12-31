Police kill 54 bandits, rescue 122 kidnap victims, make 1,102 arrests in Katsina

According to the Katsina State Police Command, from January to December 2022, 1,102 individuals were detained in connection with 705 reported crimes.

The Command also said that during the specified time, its agents neutralised 54 bandits, freed 122 abducted people, and retrieved 35 rifles—including 14 AK-47s and 19 locally produced weapons—from the criminals terrorising the state.

The announcement was made by CP Shehu Umar Nadada, the State’s Commissioner of Police, to reporters on Tuesday during a press conference held at the command’s headquarters to wrap off the year.

Additionally, 46 victims of human trafficking were freed in four documented cases and have since been given to NAPTIP for additional research, according to the police chief.

1,092 domestic animals, including 727 cows, 370 sheep, and 370 goats, were also retrieved from the thugs during the time under review.

Similarly to that, 22 suspected stolen cars as well as bandit motorcycles were also found, according to Nadada.

He added that of the 1,102 people detained, 266 were suspected of rape and other unnatural offences, while 241 were suspected of banditry.

Other arrests made by the command during the reviewed period include those of 177 suspects in armed robberies, 71 suspects in vandalism, and 21 suspects in trafficking and supplying illegal drugs to bandits.

Nadada further revealed that 989 of the 1,102 individuals who had been detained were now being tried in various state-licensed courts.