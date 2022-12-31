Kidnappers arrested in Oyo brought AK-47 rifles from Kebbi

ONE of the three suspects arrested in connection with recent cases of kidnapping in the Ogbomoso axis of Oyo State, Namaru Abubakar, has opened up on how his service was engaged to lead other kidnap gang members through the forest to get a good spot to hold the victims.

Namaru, along with two others, Saliu Abubakar, a.k.a. Soldier and Usman Abubakar, were arrested by men of the state police command for alleged recent kidnapping of a cattle dealer, Alhaji Waheed Hammed at Adafila Village, via Ogbomoso, on the way to his cattle ranch.

At a press briefing, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, represented by the police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed that Alhaji Hammed was kidnapped on September 16 at about 7.00 a.m. by a six-man kidnap gang.

Saturday Tribune gathered that victim had initially escaped during the kidnappers’ first move to capture him. He was said to be moving towards his farm on a motorcycle when he stumbled on them.

He was said to have escaped into the village and stayed there until he felt that the coast was clear.

Alhaji Hammed was eventually ambushed and kidnapped at a desolate spot during a fresh attempt to go to his farm. He was taken to a forest where the kidnappers contacted his family and demanded N100 million for his release.

One of the kidnappers identified as Mohammadu, who is currently at large, wore a mask while two others had AK-47 rifles and three others used pieces of clothes as nose masks. They were said to have taken their victim’s phone and N20,000 cash found in his pocket.

“As soon as the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, got wind of the incident, he directed that all available resources be deployed in rescuing the victim unhurt with his abductors arrested, hence the transfer of the case to the command’s Monitoring Unit,” the PPRO stated.

Acting on the directive, operatives attached to the CSP Olusola Aremu-led Monitoring Unit combed the thick forest alongside local hunters and vigilantes until they stumbled on the victim and rescued him unhurt.

Narrating his ordeal to the operatives, the victim reportedly said that the kidnappers claimed responsibility for the death of Ogbomoso hotelier, Mr Gbenga Owolabi, and a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Rachael Opadele, who was temporarily working in the hotel during the last Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.





During the negotiation of ransom, the kidnappers reportedly threatened to give Alhaji Hammed a similar treatment if the process was thwarted by the involvement of the police.

Investigations were said to have led to the arrest of the three suspects who explained, during interrogation, how Mohammadu (now at large), who was the victim’s former employee, invited them and others from Kebbi State to carry out the abduction.

It was also discovered that Namaru’s brother, popularly called Soldier, had once been arrested in the state over a similar case and caught with an AK-47 rifle in Ogbomoso.

Saturday Tribune learnt that other kidnap cases in the Ogobomoso axis in which Soldier was allegedly involved include those of the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala’s supervisor, Mr Christopher Bakare; and a private hospital owner known simply as Dr Rasheed.

It was further learnt that Soldier used to attend the man’s clinic as a patient during which time he studied and planned Dr Rasheed’s abduction with his gang members.

He was said to have informed his gang members that the doctor owned cattle aside from his hospital business and told them to ignore any plea that he did not have money.