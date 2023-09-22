Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Plateau has upheld the election of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 18th March election, Governor Caleb Muftwang.

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Nentawe Yiltwada, had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC as Governor of Plateau, alleging that, at the time of the election, Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his party (PDP), as the party had no structure at the time of the said election.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi described the petitioner as a “meldsome interloper” who has no business melding in the internal affairs of another political party.

