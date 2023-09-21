In preparation for the Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal scheduled for today (Friday), the State Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro J. Alawari, has issued a stern warning to those intending to cause trouble or engage in activities that could jeopardise the peace in the state.

He emphasised that the command will take decisive action against such individuals in accordance with the law.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, DSP Alfred Alabo, the State Commissioner of Police urged parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to refrain from engaging in activities that could disrupt the peace in the land.

On Thursday, the Commissioner of Police held a meeting with youth leaders, road transport workers, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss and ensure peace before, during, and after the judgement by the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by youths from different political parties in the state, religious leaders, and members of civil society organisations.

All stakeholders promised to communicate with their supporters to discourage any unlawful acts that could disturb the relative peace in the state.

The Commissioner of Police urged all stakeholders, especially youth leaders, to view the forthcoming judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as an opportunity to showcase their peaceful disposition and maturity in resolving their grievances.

He also encouraged them to actively propagate peace through various media channels and not allow themselves to be used to incite trouble by their political leaders following the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

CP Alawari therefore called on residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities or individuals, and provide useful, timely, and accurate information that can aid in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho





Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…