Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in charge of security in Plateau State and the neighbouring parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States, has apprehended five suspects in connection with the Christmas Eve attack in Bokkos and Barakin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

This is just as the command has equally arrested another two identified in a viral video while murdering someone during the crisis in Mangu on January 24, 2024.

Briefing newsmen on its operations in the past two months, the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Armoured Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), General Abdulsalam Abubakar, said on January 20, 2024, security agencies, through sustained intelligence, arrested five suspects who took part in the Christmas Eve attack on Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The commander, who spoke through his deputy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Terzungwe Iyela, added that the troops during the period equally raided and neutralised five notorious kidnappers at their hideout at Asakara village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and recovered assorted weapons and charms.

He also pointed out that men from the OPSH arrested another two suspects, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed (52 years old) and Zaharadeen Ibrahim (34 years old), adding that they were identified in a viral video while murdering someone during the crisis in Mangu local government in January this year.

Acting on credible information, the OPSH apprehended one Mohammed Bello for sewing military uniforms for suspected bandits at Mangu Halle in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

General Abubakar disclosed that during the arrest, security agencies recovered one pistol, one cartridge, one desert camouflage t-shirt, and one mobile phone, among others.

Also, the OPSH Commander pointed out that security agencies in a joint operation raided a suspected gun manufacturing factory at Gyel Community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, adding that the owner of the illegal factory escaped but troops recovered seven rifles, six pistols, and fifteen rounds of different calibres of ammunition.

General Abubakar therefore commended the people of Plateau, Kaduna, and Bauchi States for their immense support and cooperation towards ensuring credible information is provided to aid the successful conduct of operations by security agencies towards flushing out criminal elements and their collaborators.

He enjoined the citizenry to prioritise peace over violence, eschew taking laws into their own hands, and ensure aggrieved persons seek redress through the justice system.