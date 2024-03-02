Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State has assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers in the state.

The six commissioners and eight special advisers were sworn in on Friday at the International Event Center in Akure, the state capital.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor (CPS), Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, disclosed in a press statement that all the commissioners and special advisers have been assigned portfolios.

He listed the portfolios as follows:

Mrs. Omowumi Isaac: Ministry of Finance

Mr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN: Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Razaq Obe: Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources

Akinwumi Sowore: Ministry of Lands and Housing

Mr. Niyi Oseni: Ministry of Environment

Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan: Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

For the special advisers:

Prof. Simidele Odimayo (Health)

Dr. Olawunmi Egbayelo-Ilawole (Education)

Mrs. Olamide Falana (Gender Matters)

Abduganiyu Muhammed (Special Duties and Strategy)

Gbenga Omole (Information)

Mr. Summy Smart Francis (Entrepreneurship and Innovation)

Mr. Alabi Johnson (Energy)

Pastor Babalola Ayoade (Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing).

It is recalled that Ayedatiwa dissolved the State Executive Council in January and forwarded the nominees’ names to the State House of Assembly for ratification.

