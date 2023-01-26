Plateau APC ratifies expulsion of state factional chairman

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Plateau State has ratified the expulsion of Ishaya Itse, the factional state chairman of the party.

Recall that the APC Jos Jarawa ward in Jos North’s local government area of Plateau had expelled the factional chairman for anti-party activities and passed on its decision to the State Working Committee.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, the state chapter of the party pointed out that the SWC, in a unanimous decision by its 17 members, acted on the letter expelling Ishaya Itse from his Jos Jarawa Ward in Jos North dated January 12, 2023.

According to the statement, his expulsion was duly approved by the Jos North Local Government Party Exco on January 16 and in line with the provisions of the constitution of the APC, while the State Executive Committee duly ratified it on January 19, 2023.

“Ishaya Itse, who had been parading himself as a factional chairman of the party, was expelled for, among other things, breaching provisions of the APC constitution, anti-party activities, impersonation of party offices or holders, creating a parallel party organ in the state, engaging in fraudulent and dishonest practices, and filing an action in court without exhausting avenues for redress.

“In ratifying the expulsion of Ishaya Itse, the APC State Working Committee sternly warned that anybody having any dealings with him does so at his or her own risk.”

The party called on security agencies to keep a close watch on the expelled Itse, who could cause a serious breach of the peace as he has allowed himself to be used as a cheap tool in the hands of detractors of the APC, which has a duly elected state exco under the chairmanship of Hon. Rufus Bature, whose election with 35 other exco members was duly conducted by officers from the National Secretariat of the party in October 2002.

It also directed the immediate withdrawal of all privileges hitherto enjoyed by Ishaya Itse, which include membership in the APC Presidential Campaign Council and access to any APC office or function.

The party further warned those instigating Ishaya Itse to desist from their nefarious acts or be ready to face the consequences.

It called on all party members on the plateau to remain calm in the face of any distraction as the party remains ever-focused on delivering its candidates from top to bottom during the general elections commencing on February 25, 2023.





All efforts by the Tribune Online to get the reaction of Itse proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

