Plateau APC ratifies expulsion of state factional chairman

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Police kidnapped Plateau monarch,Gunmen kill retired Police arrest eight , 29-year-old lady disarms kidnapper of AK-47, frees three victims in Plateau , OPSH Plateau IDPs homes,strike paralyses govt activities, Body of lady reportedly raped to death found in Jos , NLC TUC declare, security tower tricycle plateau,Gunmen injure Plateau community,20-year-old man allegedly commits suicide in Plateau, police begin investigation, Police rescue malnourished 17-year-old girl, Terrorists kill one, Nine burnt to death, Troops clear camps, Kidnapped clergymen freedom PlateauGunmen medical doctor Plateau,Gunmen kill three , Two killed in a fresh attack in Plateau, Gunmen kidnap driver, ten passengers in Benue, Another district head abducted, One killed, five injured in rival cult clash in Jos, Gunmen Plateau community kill,Man slumps, dies after drinking local gin in Plateau, 60-year-old woman killed, Storey building housing supermarket, offices collapses in Plateau, Plateau owes civil servants, Gunmen kill PDP member in Plateau, Shendam youths protest, Jos Main Market: Bagos Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities, Young lady found dead in Jos, Plateau community raises alarm, Two suspected kidnappers lynched, 21-year-old man killed as rival gangs clash in Plateau, Electricity cable vandal, Gunmen kill four mining workers in Plateau, Plateau Verification Committee, rescue kidnapped Plateau monarch, Kidnappers abduct Plateau district head, Irate youths attack monarch, OPSH rescues three kidnapped students of Plateau Polytechnic, Three female students of Plateau, Another 11 killed, Gunmen contact family of abducted Plateau traditional ruler, Towing vehicle driver electrocuted, injured in fresh Plateau attack, Senator empowers 200 youths, several houses burnt, Two killed in Plateau, NUP suspects foul play, Plateau killings underscore call, NGF condemns horrible, senseless killings in Jos, Jos attack, Orphanage home burnt, Plateau state, Mysterious deaths grips Jos, food poisoning, Plateau attack, herdsmen in plateau, gunmen in plateau, jss2 student, Another seven killed, Flood claims six lives, Gunmen kidnap Plateau, Two suspects arrested

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Plateau State has ratified the expulsion of Ishaya Itse, the factional state chairman of the party.

Recall that the APC Jos Jarawa ward in Jos North’s local government area of Plateau had expelled the factional chairman for anti-party activities and passed on its decision to the State Working Committee.

In a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, the state chapter of the party pointed out that the SWC, in a unanimous decision by its 17 members, acted on the letter expelling Ishaya Itse from his Jos Jarawa Ward in Jos North dated January 12, 2023.

According to the statement, his expulsion was duly approved by the Jos North Local Government Party Exco on January 16 and in line with the provisions of the constitution of the APC, while the State Executive Committee duly ratified it on January 19, 2023.

“Ishaya Itse, who had been parading himself as a factional chairman of the party, was expelled for, among other things, breaching provisions of the APC constitution, anti-party activities, impersonation of party offices or holders, creating a parallel party organ in the state, engaging in fraudulent and dishonest practices, and filing an action in court without exhausting avenues for redress.

“In ratifying the expulsion of Ishaya Itse, the APC State Working Committee sternly warned that anybody having any dealings with him does so at his or her own risk.”

The party called on security agencies to keep a close watch on the expelled Itse, who could cause a serious breach of the peace as he has allowed himself to be used as a cheap tool in the hands of detractors of the APC, which has a duly elected state exco under the chairmanship of Hon. Rufus Bature, whose election with 35 other exco members was duly conducted by officers from the National Secretariat of the party in October 2002.

It also directed the immediate withdrawal of all privileges hitherto enjoyed by Ishaya Itse, which include membership in the APC Presidential Campaign Council and access to any APC office or function.

The party further warned those instigating Ishaya Itse to desist from their nefarious acts or be ready to face the consequences.

It called on all party members on the plateau to remain calm in the face of any distraction as the party remains ever-focused on delivering its candidates from top to bottom during the general elections commencing on February 25, 2023.


All efforts by the Tribune Online to get the reaction of Itse proved abortive as he could not be reached on his phone.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: It’s time to vote APC out of Lagos — Onitiri

Latest News

2023: APC guber candidate vows to sustain security in Kano

Latest News

2023: APC has nothing to offer Nigeria anymore — ex-Ondo deputy governor, Ajayi

Latest News

Stakeholders differ over proposed Police Pension Board

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More