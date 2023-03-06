Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Plateau State Police command has arrested a police officer, Inspector Solomon Damark, who shot Mr Nyommena Salah Badapba, recovered his firearms and detained him for disciplinary action.

The State Command, in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, condemned the shooting of an unsuspecting civilian in the Tudun Wada area of Jos North local government area of the state.

It pointed out that the circumstances that led to the infliction of the gun injury by the recalcitrant officer do not fit into his professional calling but were done out of vindictiveness, which contradicts the attributes of a Nigerian police officer.

The command further directed the divisional police officer, “A” Division, and other officers to visit the victim at the hospital to know his condition and make arrangements for payment of his medical bills.

It added that the erring officer has defaulted and his orderly room trial will commence today, and assured that the disciplinary process would not be compromised and the outcome of the proceeding would be made public.

