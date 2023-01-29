APC PCC commends Buhari, CBN Governor over extension of naira swap deadline

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele “for listening to the voice of well meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.”

The apex bank in a statement on Sunday announced extension of deadline from January 31,2023 to February 10,2023.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity APC Presidential Campaign Council thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving this extension and for his leadership and statesmanship, which “will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed”.

Onanuga also applauded the APC standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for rasing concern over the sufferings being encountered by Nigerians in the course of compliance with the currency swap.

Recall that the APC presidential candidate at his presidential rally held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, last week took a swipe at the apex bank and the nation oil giant, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) over trauma being experienced by Nigerians in sourcing for new notes at the banks and getting petrol at retail outlets across the country.

The APC PCC noted that “Asiwaju Tinubu didn’t take the easy road by shying away from what would have caused serious inconvenience for our teeming masses.”

