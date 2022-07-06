Planned ‘7/7’ celebration: Do so and face law’s wrath, Oyo CP warns cultists

Sequel to surreptitious plans by cultists to celebrate July 7 to mark their Founder’s Day, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebowale Williams has issued a warning to intending individual or group celebrants to desist from scuttling the peace being enjoyed in the state or face the wrath of the law.

The Commissioner of Police who gave the stern warning in a statement issued on his behalf by the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Wednesday, advised the intending celebrants to have a rethink, as the Command would not allow lawbreakers to have a field day.

The PPRO had disclosed that the state police command, through intelligence gathering, had uncovered plans by cultists/hoodlums to launch large-scale retribution and mayhem to show supremacy among rival gangs in their bid to commemorate the annual Founders’ Day.

“Consequent upon the above, the Oyo State Police Command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister plans whose aim is targeted at triggering needless episodes of bloodletting and destruction of innocent lives and property,” the statement read.

CP Williams assured the state residents of comprehensive security coverage and deployment of intelligence, operational and tactical teams for surveillance and intelligence-led stop-and-search duties across the length and breadth of the state.

He also urged parents, guardians and persons of influence to caution their wards and proteges to shun any unlawful gathering or assembly with intent to breach the peace of the land, as the state police command would arrest and prosecute violators.

In addition, hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities were advised to avoid consenting to the use of their facilities or property to aid cult-related activities, as they would also be liable for prosecution.

Expressing confidence in the proactive measures already taken, the state police boss admonished all to remain law-abiding and vigilant enough to report any suspicious activity to the police command or nearest police station, and to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation by anyone.

