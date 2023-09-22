THE Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has charged intending pilgrims to the holy land to see pilgrimage as a spiritual exercise and not a sight-seeing event.

He made this assertion recently at the flag-off of the 2023 Easter pilgrimage completion exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Service Office, Dr Maurice Mbaeri, thanked the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend (Dr) Yakubu Pam, for making the inaugural flight a reality.

According to him, “Today’s event gives NCPC the opportunity to carry out its primary mandate of airlifting pilgrims to the Holy land.”

He affirmed that pilgrimage is a spiritual exercise and not a tourist event.

The SGF urged the intending pilgrims to pray for Nigeria and the government so that Nigeria could take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He urged them to shun any tendencies that would tarnish the image of the country.

“We expect all the pilgrims back to the country. No one should abscond and you must be good ambassadors of your country.”

He commended the Directors of

NCPC and the state pilgrimage leaders for their support and cooperation.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, NCPC, Reverend Pam, described the event as a special one for coming to fruition after few months’ suspension of the exercise.





He appreciated the commission’s management staff for standing with him while trying to navigate through the waters of the Easter pilgrimage completion exercise.

Reverend Pam also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support and intervention in making the Easter pilgrimage completion exercise a reality.

In the same vein, he appreciated Senator George Akume, the SGF for all his support and effective supervisory role over the commission.

He hinted that the Easter pilgrimage completion exercise would be made up of three batches after which the commission would focus on the 2023 general pilgrimage exercise scheduled for December.

The NCPC helmsman averred that the commission under his leadership has been able to explore a new pilgrimage destination in Jordan, which is embedded with important Biblical Holy sites.

He urged the intending pilgrims to pray for Mr President, their states and Nigeria while in the Holy land so that peace would reign in the country.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Bunkure, represented by Mr Samuel Atang, a director in her office, acknowledged the contributions of President Ti-nubu which led to the successful coordination of the Easter pilgrimage completion exercise.