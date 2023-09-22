As varied reactions continue to trail the recent sacking of Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Forum of the state chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (NNPP), has said the judgement delivered by the election petition cannot stand the test of time.

The forum contended that the judgement can be likened to the building of castle on a sinking sand, saying it would be reversed in the appeal at the appellate court because it lacked tinge of justice.

These were contained in a press statement forwarded to the Tribune online by the chairman and secretary of the forum, Tosin Odeyemi and Dr Rambi Ibrahim Ayala, respectively.

It be recalled that the election petition petition tribunal, had on Wednesday declared Dr Nasiru Gawuna of All Progressives Congress (APC), as the rightful winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano.

According to the NNPP Forum of chairmen, “It was very disappointing listening to the Zoom judgement whereby a party that was openly rejected by the electorate at the poll was declared winner. There was no doubt about the fact that Kano people voted for Governor Yusuf. They rejected the then sitting party because they wanted a fresh breath.

“It is crystal clear that some people have ambushed that judgement, but our strong faith in the judiciary will make our party challenge this at the appellate court. We stand as one, we are not moved. Kano people freely gave our party this mandate and we are sure of the victory at the end.