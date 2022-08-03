PIA implementation: Chevron charges IRDC, stakeholders

The community engagement representative of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), Mr. Femi Abode, has urged all stakeholders to be part of the transition from Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) implementation.

This is just as IRDC, under the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (JV) Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) Governance Model, has signed contracts for the award of 380-metre road project at Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area and 560-metre road project at Bateren in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The IRDC also awarded a 140-metre road project in Tebu, Fish Market at Udo, land reclamation projects at Usor and Ureju communities, a town hall at Kolokolo as well as facelift of Gbokoda Cottage Hospital/perimetre fencing and cover walk-link to all units in the Cottage Hospital in Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Abode appreciated the past and present leadership of IRDC for partnering Chevron to better the lives of the people of the company’s host communities.

The IRDC contract awards also included 81 housing units of one and two bedroom detached bungalows, spread across 16 other communities out of the 23 IRDC communities.

On June 17, IRDC leadership had, opened bid for the new projects, encapsulating the 2021/2022 projects’ circle of the community development committee.

Acting chairman of IRDC, Mr. Itse Orugbo, during the contract signing ceremony held at IRDC secretariat in Warri, threw more lights on the awards.

“Today we are going to sign projects for 89 contractors. Almost 230 contractors bid for the jobs and 89 were successful. We intend to do more contracts for the communities to benefit further.

“The projects being awarded were based on demands from the benefiting communities and the contractors are indigenes,” he disclosed.

Representative of Delta State government, Oniyeburutan John and the chairman, Programme and Project Review Committee, PRC of IRDC, Joseph Tester Owolo, charged the contractors to execute the projects to specification and within the stipulated time frame.

He warned that project abandonment will not be tolerated.

Speaking on behalf of the successful contractors, Ambassador Billy Ekele, described the bidding process as transparent.

“We will do the job to specification and to the satisfaction of everyone. Payments should be made accordingly without stress,” he said.

