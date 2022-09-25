Phyna’s fans hit the streets, hold Lagos rally

Next week Sunday is the final showdown for contestants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija House as a winner is expected to emerge and walk away with 100 million naira and other benefits.

As the countdown heats up, fans of one of the leading contestants in Lagos State, Phyna, who is being tipped by some evicted housemates to win the season 7 edition of the show, took their support for her to another level as they staged a rally on her behalf to garner support for the reality star.

From Ikate Lekki as early as 7am, they marched to National Stadium at Surulere for the main concertas more people joined the train as they danced and urged for more votes in the final days of the show, calling on Nigerians to keep their support for their favourite housemate.

At Surulere where they converged, organizers of the rally which attracted popular entertainers including Djs, TV hosts among others described Phyna as a force that nothing could stop from clinching the grand prize next week Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of the team in charge of Phyna’s campaign, Dami Adenuga, founder of DAW Empire said the rally was necessary to draw more attention to Phyna’s brand and personality as they entered the last week in the BBN House, adding that they didn’t want to leave anything to chance.

“We know this last week will be a massive one for contestants on the show but we are confident of victory for our contestants. She has really done well for herself in the last few weeks on the show and this is the height of the game where she needs all the support and love she could get hence the need for this rally,” he added.

