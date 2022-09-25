How DJ Boombastic 9Ja redefined Nigerian music industry

The Nigerian music industry and its success in the last four decades may not have been prominent on the African continent without the efforts of turntable veterans who through their dexterity and consistency with their craft made many hit songs that rocked clubs, parties, radio and mixtapes popular.

One of such pioneer disc jockeys is Oluwafemi Sodimu popularly known as DJ Boombastic 9JA. Over the years DJ Boombastic 9JA has honed his skills, competence, and capabilities and earned his excellence as a notable disc jockey.

DJ Bombastic 9JA delved out into the world of disc jockeys at the tender age of 14, when parents were very much hesitant about their children getting involved in anything that doesn’t come with a white collar.

He had his own fair share of refusal from his parents who did not envisage their son becoming a disc jockey as it was the order in those years when many parents could not see the future we experience today, now that the music, events and entertainment industry has grown into a goldmine.

However, like an adamant child who saw the future, he stuck to his guns despite his parent’s initial reservations till the shining glimmer appeared on the horizon when he got his first opportunity as a disc jockey at Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation (OGBC 1 and 2).

He had further stints at Murhi International Television/Star FM, Rainbow FM, Kennis FM and Jordan FM.

