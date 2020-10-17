PHOTOS: You will get justice: Sanwo-Olu tells widow of man shot dead during #EndSARS protest

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday visited the widow of the man, Okechukwu Iloamuazor, who was killed last Monday during #EndSARS protest in Surulere area of Lagos, assuring her and the family of justice.

Iloamuazor was hit by a stray bullet in the Surulere EndSARS protest.

The governor, while speaking to the victim’s wife, Mrs Ngozi Iloamuazor, disclosed that he came along with his Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), to ensure that the family gets justice.



Sanwo-Olu told the Attorney General to take over the case immediately to ensure justice was done, vowing that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

According to the governor: “There are no words I could have said to Mrs Ngozi Iloamauzor today that can make up for her loss, but as governor, I had to take responsibility.

“As a human being, I was close to tears but my words to her were of strength and self care. We will work to provide justice for her.

As a state, we will also support and hopefully make her life easier. The state Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, joined me for the visit and he will be providing me regular updates on the case.”

The governor also visited the home where Okechukwu, 55, worked as a driver to his boss.

His boss narrated to the governor how the incident occurred on that fateful day.

