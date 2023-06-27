The Council of Imams of the Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community has charged to cultivate habits of forgiveness, peace and love and fervently pray for the sustainability of democratic rule in Nigeria.

The Council made the remark in its speech to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Adha.

According to the Council’s lead Imam, Abdushshakur Adeleke Osoala. Nigerians need peace, prayers that would restore the past glory of the country.

The council however highlighted the importance of ‘Idul Adha which is one of the two festivals in Islam. It is an occasion to celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail, in submission to Allah’s command.

The essence of celebrating ‘Idul Adha is to imitate the sacrifice done by Prophet Ibrahim. He was instructed by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail, he obeyed and did not argue with God.

The council also indicated the types of animals that it’s used for the celebration which include ram, cow, and carmel amongst others.

he council used the medium to celebrate one of the Imams, Alhaji Abdulqadir Oludotun Omoyele who was recently appointed as the chief of staff to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi OBASA which took effect last week.



