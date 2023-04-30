Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the former Emir of Kano, was the cynosure of all eyes at a dinner in Lagos.

Recall Tribune Online report that Former Governor of Kano State and Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has disclosed that the incoming administration of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano Governor-elect will revisit the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was a special guest at a dinner hosted by Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank.

Sanusi attended the dinner hours after Kwankwaso, said the issue that led to his dethronement would be revisited by the incoming NNPP administration.

Sanusi, who became emir in the final term of Kwankwaso as governor, was dethroned by outgoing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was deputy governor at the time the monarch was installed.