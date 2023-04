Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

The singer on his instagram page shared a photo of her on Sunday.

He wrote, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️”.