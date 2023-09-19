Youths in Akure, Ondo state capital, protested on Tuesday over the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, also known as Mohbad, demanding justice over his untimely death.

The protesters who marched through the capital city of Akure, in black wear and displayed placards, chanting Justice for Mohbad, and expressed their dissatisfaction with the singer’s passing.

Some other inscriptions on the placards include, “Say No to Marlian Music”, “Justice for Mohbad”, and “We want a coroner’s inquest into Mohbad death”, amongst others.

The protesting youths hindered vehicular movement for several hours but the presence of security operatives comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were able to put the traffic in check.

One of the protesters, Ajulo Sunday said they are demanding that the person responsible for Mohbad’s death be held accountable.

He said: The untimely passing of Mohbad has shed light on the numerous issues within the music industry. His death should serve as a warning to other music record labels that promote bad behaviour.

“We want the police to deploy all forensic, technical and other vital assets that are relevant to the investigation of homicide cases of this nature towards supporting their investigation process because we want justice for Mohbad”

Also, Awolumate Iremide who noted that Mohbad had filed a police petition against Sam Larry and other members of Marlian group before his death, urged police to review the petition by the late singer.

He said the young singer was assaulted at different times by the group, saying the deceased was seen while shooting a video with Zlatan, and some notable members of Marlian invaded the venue to disrupt the shooting.

He appealed to the security operatives to dig deep and unravel those behind the constant assault and the reasons behind their action.

