The Archbishop of the Lagos Ecclesiastical Province in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Rev’d Dr Michael Fape, criticised many Nigerian politicians on Tuesday, describing them as destiny destroyers rather than destiny helpers in their actions and deeds towards the people.

In his sermon delivered at the 8th Remembrance and Patronal Service of Chief (Dr.) Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, held at the HID Awolowo Anglican Church in Sagamu, Fape noted that most leaders voted into power were not adding value to the lives of those who brought them into power but instead subjecting them to untold hardships.

The cleric, who also serves as the Bishop of Remo, expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, stating that politicians voted into power kept acquiring wealth at the expense of the people.

Addressing the theme, “In life or death, let your life count,” Bishop Fape emphasised that the late Mrs. Awolowo was a living echo to her generation in both life and death.

He described Mama Awolowo as an icon in life and death, particularly highlighting her role in building a church with her name while she was alive, not just in her memory.

He said, “Today, by the grace of God, we gather at this 8th memorial thanksgiving service for the transition into the eternal glory of our mother, Chief Mrs HID Awolowo. We thank God for keeping the family together over these past 8 years and for all that God enabled Mama to accomplish in her lifetime.”

“Like on many occasions, whether preaching to celebrate the posthumous birthdays of Baba or Mama or commemorating the memorial service of the transition of either Papa or Mama Awolowo, the two individuals were created by God to be a blessing to their generations. Whether in life or death, either of them continues to be a living echo that can never be extinguished by any circumstance.”

“Today, we gather here to remember our Mama, Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo. In life, she was an icon, and in death, she continues to be an icon.”

“Today, we remember all that the Lord used this particular daughter of God to do in her generation. If there is anything that makes the celebration of Mama’s transition every year legendary or very significant, it is this particular Church we are gathered in.”

“Mama said she never understood what God did in her life until she realised that no memorial was added to the name HID Awolowo Anglican Church. That only happens when an individual builds a church for the Lord in their lifetime.

When it is built in memory of that particular person, then you bring in a memorial. From one generation to another, until Jesus Christ returns, it will be HID Awolowo and not HID Awolowo Memorial Anglican Church.”





“Today, in life, Mama Awolowo gave all that she had to ensure that humanity received the best to transform lives from hardship to success.”

“There is no way we can mention Mama without mentioning Papa Awolowo. They were birds of a feather that flocked together. Where one went, the other followed.”

“How can we discuss the politics of Nigeria without mentioning Chief Obafemi Awolowo? And how can we discuss Papa Awolowo without mentioning Mama Awolowo? For them, living was for Christ, and even in their death, we still remember them.”

“Today, Nigeria is in trouble because politicians who claim to be destiny helpers are destiny destroyers.”

“We returned from Nnewi, and a road that was supposed to be a dual carriageway was a horror highway. We thought that was something minor, but by the time we got to Nnewi itself, we knew there was a problem.”

“What Papa Awolowo wanted to do was make sure that there was no difference between the children of the poor and the rich. He wanted to ensure that the children of the rich and the poor achieved the same level of success.”

“Those who have been elected today as destiny helpers are actually destiny destroyers. They keep amassing wealth as if they will take their ill-gotten gains into the grave. Unfortunately, they have forgotten that all is vanity.”

In her remarks, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu expressed appreciation to God for the life of Yeye Oodua and the ability to celebrate her transition after four years of interregnum due to the pandemic and other developments.

She expressed gratitude to those who had continued to support the family since the departure of her late parents.

Those in attendance at the service included the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, represented by Odofin of Isonyindo, Oba M.S. Lasisi; the Alakenne of Ikenne Remo, Oba Adeyinka Onakade; the Onirolu of Irolu Remo, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga; the Fadesewa of Simawa, Oba Gbenga Sonuga; Oba Oluseyi Ogunsola, the Ayanperuwa of Sotubo; Oba Musilu Soile, the Radanuwa of Idado Sagamu

Others in attendance were Gen. Seeni Shoboiki (rtd); Prince Sunday Awobajo; the President of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Bishop Olubunmi Banwo and his wife, along with members of the Society; the Women’s Wing of CAN, Ikenne; and Remo Women’s Forum, among others.

