Jerry Springer, a veteran American broadcaster best known for anchoring a number of television programs has passed away at the age of 79.

The controversial presenter hosted The Jerry Springer Show for nearly three decades from 1991.

Springer died peacefully on Thursday at his home in Chicago, his publicists confirmed to BBC News.

In a statement, Jene Galvin, a friend of Springer’s and spokesman for the family, described him as “irreplaceable”.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on,” he said.

Prior to his broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, Springer served as the 56th Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

He was best known for launching the Jerry Springer Podcast in 2015 and for anchoring the tabloid talk show Jerry Springer from September 30, 1991, until July 26, 2018. America’s Got Talent was hosted by Springer from 2007 to 2008, and again from September 2019 to 2022.

