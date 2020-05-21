PHOTOS: Lagos govt seals off 20 buildings in Isheri GRA over lack of planning permits

The Lagos State government on Thursday sealed off 20 buildings over what it called the inability of the owners to produce planning permits.

The state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development sealed off buildings at various stages of completion in Isheri-North GRA due to inability of the owners to produce approved planning permits on demand as stipulated in the guidelines issued by the ministry.

According to the ministry in a statement on its twitter handle, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, who led the demolition team said the buildings were sealed off during a routine compliance monitoring exercise as a result of lack of planning permits.

“I wish to emphasise that owners and developers should ensure they apply and obtain Planning Permits before construction, make recourse to the Lagos State Building Control Agency for stage certification to certify the building as safe, complete and habitable.”

Salako reiterated the need for all property owners or developers to make their Planning Permits available on demand as operatives of the ministry would continuously monitor all building construction sites and request for the enabling permit issued by the state government, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, who also participated in the monitoring exercise, said that the state government had taken all necessary steps to further ease the process and timeline for approvals, adding that the 28 days earlier promised for obtaining planning permits remains sacrosanct.

He affirmed that the State had upgraded and stabilised the Electronic Planning Permit (EPP) platform for processing approvals, saying that members of the public can utilise the medium to ease the process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

WHO Considers Madagascar’s COVID Organics For Clinical Observation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering Madagascar’s COVID Organics for clinical observation process. The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina made this known on Wednesday, saying that he and the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had a successful interaction on COVID Organics… Read full story

‘Why Madagascar Herbal Medicine For COVID-19 May Not Be Fake’

CHAIRMAN, Research and Development Committee on the Oyo State and University of Ibadan collaboration on the development of herbal remedies for COVID-19, Professor Oluwasegun Ademowo has said that although the ‘COVID Organic’, Madagascar herbal medicine recorded its first death on Saturday… Read full story

Nationwide Blackout Looms As Electricity Workers Threaten Strike

A nationwide blackout is imminent as electricity workers, under the aegis of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have vowed to down tool if the Police and other security operatives continue to lay siege at their offices across the federation as witnessed early Wednesday morning… Read full story