Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, has surrendered his life to God as he turns 62.

The actor took to Instagram to share a dark-themed photo of himself on Thursday, expressed how overwhelmed and grateful he is.

“SIXTY-TWO! Completely grateful and thankful.

“God I surrender, Use me! I’m ready.

“Again and again. Enable me!,” he captioned.

PHOTOS: ‘God I Surrender, Use me! I'm Ready’, RMD Says As He Turns 62

——

Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, has surrendered his life to God as he turns 62. The actor took to Instagram to share a dark-themed photo of himself on Thursday, pic.twitter.com/gozzrDZbhT — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) July 6, 2023

RMD who is also a writer and a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, took to his social media page to share a stylish pictures of himself in a pool while revealing that he has finally found peace within himself and has been enjoying God’s grace and mercy ever since.