Legendary Nigerian Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, has surrendered his life to God as he turns 62.
The actor took to Instagram to share a dark-themed photo of himself on Thursday, expressed how overwhelmed and grateful he is.
“SIXTY-TWO! Completely grateful and thankful.
“God I surrender, Use me! I’m ready.
“Again and again. Enable me!,” he captioned.
RMD who is also a writer and a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, took to his social media page to share a stylish pictures of himself in a pool while revealing that he has finally found peace within himself and has been enjoying God’s grace and mercy ever since.