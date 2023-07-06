The Presidency on Thursday dismissed as mere fabrications various reports on the formation of the cabinet by President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that recent reports have speculated on who may have been penciled down for ministerial appointments, harping on alleged intense lobbying by interested Nigerians.

Asked to give an update on the formation of the cabinet, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, maintained that there is no truth in what has been put in public space.

Speaking at a press conference at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, he affirmed that the responsibility of appointing ministers rests solely on the president who will do so when he chooses.

He also allayed fears that the president could be in breach of the Constitutional provision of 60 days after the inauguration date within which to have his cabinet in place.

He said: “About the ministerial list, the simple truth is that you know, this is an executive presidency, we’re not running a parliamentary system.

“So, the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

“So, we are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media. Now, as a media man, I chuckled to myself that people just want to sell, so they just fabricate.

“I can tell you all of those things you’ve been reading in the media are mere fabrications. There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

Alake also informed that Tinubu’s meetings with opposition figures have nothing to do with the formation of his cabinet, noting that it is in line with his decision to run an open government.

He said Wednesday’s visit to the president by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Anyim Pius Ayim, and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh, was to commend President Tinubu for the steps he has taken so far.





He praised them for their courage and sincerity just as he blasted other opposition members for turning their backs on the efforts of the new administration.

Alake said the issue of former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is a matter of harvesting from the internal crisis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that since Tinubu’s inauguration, Wike has been a regular caller at the Presidential Villa.

