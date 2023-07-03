A four storey building of a hotel in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja has just collapsed traping more than 20 persons. The hotel is said to be owned by Summit Villa hotel services.

According to the eyewitnesses at the site, the hotel with an underground has trapped more than 20 persons.

As at the time of filing the report, officials of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and FCT Director Development Control were seen making rescue efforts.

More details ..

https://www.facebook.com/100064381735975/posts/pfbid0Tb1Ps5bmsSX47ToHK7UgV6LaXauhM5gJm188ywa6pT8H3C8r57EY3Y5f1ruj6mi5l/?mibextid=cr9u03