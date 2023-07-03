Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has advised the residents to stop talking down on the government and exaggerating insecurity in the State.

The governor gave the advice through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, via a press release made available to newsmen in Awka, on Monday.

The CPS also highlighted the various negative consequences of hyping insecurity in any society.

He stressed that insecurity is a global phenomenon, and not peculiar to Anambra State or a particular society, as every state, region, and country of the world has its own share of it, including the developed nations of the world.

According to him, no society in the world is ever totally safe, even though responsible governments try their best to fulfill their constitutional primary responsibility of securing lives and property.

Aburime who also went national and international to highlight the various types of insecurity bedeviling different states, regions and countries of the world, said the citizens of those places never badmouthed their states, regions, or countries to the outside world, while visitors, tourists and investors never ceased travelling to and investing therein.

He, however, regretted that in Anambra State, the reverse is the case, as some citizens of the State are bent on disparaging their own state with exaggerated tales of insecurity and indulging in mischievous hyping up of terrifying insecurity to discourage visitors and investors.

While underscoring the need for Anambra citizens to refrain from indulging in the temptation to badmouth their state or spread exaggerated stories of insecurity; Aburime, who highlighted the various achievements the present administration has recorded in the fight against insecurity in the State, also called on the citizens to emulate the citizens of the countries who do not badmouth their countries but rather continue to play their own parts as citizens to ameliorate the diverse insecurity crises faced by their countries.

