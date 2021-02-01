PHOTOS: Community in Kwara protests against activities of herdsmen

Concerned individuals of Igbaja land in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday staged a peaceful protest to the palace of the traditional ruler of the ancient town, the Elesee of Igbaja, against alleged atrocities of herdsmen to their lives and property.

The herdsmen in the Ifelodun communities were accused of being the perpetrators of incessant invading of their farms, stealing and killings, as they said that their actions have instilled fear on the Igbaja community.

One of the concerned people, Alhaji Abdulyekeen Ajibade, said that there are criminal elements among the herders in their community.

Ajibade also said that the herders had repeatedly inflicted harm to indigenes of the of the area, describing how they invaded and destroyed their farmlands.

Also speaking, another resident, Mr. Ajibola Ibrahim, said farmers in the community always recorded losses after spending lots of money on their farming business due to activities of the herdsmen.

Alhaja Kudirat Abdulqodir, while expressing her sadness on the issue, said the Fulani usually allegedly rape females in the community, describing such act as inhuman.

While at the Elesee Palace, where monarchs in ifelodun local government area were having their meeting, the monarchs addressed the protesting people, saying that agenda of their meeting was basically on the issue of herdsmen activities in Ifelodun communities.

The traditional rulers, who acknowledged patience of their people, urged them to be more prayerful, while assuring them that there will be solution to the issue soon.

Speaking with the head of Fulani in Igbaja, Mallam Abubakar Garba, he confirmed that the accusations were true and implored the people to be patient, saying efforts were being made to address the matter.

Garba expressed his sadness over situation of security in the communities, calling for dialogue to ensure amicable resolution.

Meanwhile, Kwara state government has urged members of the public to go about their lawful business in peace and to live in harmony with one another, saying measures have been put in place to prevent any crisis between host communities and herders in the state.