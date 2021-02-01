Kogi resident doctors commend govt on implementation of CONMESS, proper placement of members

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commended Kogi State Government for the implementation of 2014 revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), and proper placement of doctors in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, and the entire state-own hospitals at large.

The commendation was made in a statement jointly signed by the Leadership of the North Central Caucus of NARD, the Leader, Dr Abdulquadri Idrisu; and the Deputy Leader Dr Emmanuel Bola Jonah Kelvin, on Monday, in Lokoja.

According to the statement, in the last one year, NARD had reached out to the government on the need to implement the CONMESS, both directly and from Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), KSSH Lokoja, ably led by its Immediate Past President, Dr Emmanuel Bola Jonah Kelvin.

“We are glad to note that each of our communications with the government, had set up cascades of events.”

“The government acted on our letters, communique’s, press releases, ultimatum and strike actions on the subject matter with a heart of understanding,” the statement reads.

They also commended the government on the giant strides on infrastructural development in the health sector so far and urged the government to sustain the effort.

The association noted that even though NARD was not yet where they wanted to be in Kogi State, they were glad that a huge step had been taken, and expressed their gratitude to the Kogi State Government.

“No doubt a major step in solving brain drain in Kogi State has been achieved, we look forward to consolidating these gains, with sustained investment in the health sector.

“The implementation of the new minimum wage and promotions are still outstanding. We are hopeful and expectant that in the near future this will also be the thing of the past,” NARD said.

The association expressed their unbridled appreciation to His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, for the gesture, assuring their total commitment to saving the lives of the people of the state.

The association also thanked the State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu; the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Idris Ashiru; the State Auditor General, Mr Okala; and the State’s Accountant General, for their unalloyed support.

They further extended their appreciation to the immediate past and present NMA-KOGI Chairmen; Dr Kabir Zubair and Dr Oyiguh Omakoji respectively alongside their SOC.

“We appreciate the President of NARD, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa and the National Officers Committee; the immediate past President of NARD, Dr Aliyu Sokumba and all our medical elders for their guidance in this struggle.

“Special appreciation to the CMD of Kogi State Specialist Hospital Lokoja, Prof. Yahaya Adagiri, the CMAC, Director of Administration, the HOD account and the OC salary. Past and present ARD KSSH Presidents; Dr Peter Nathaniel, Dr Audu Ademu and Dr Jimmy Idama, just to mention a few, for providing great leadership in this struggle.”

