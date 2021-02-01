The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, expressed sadness over the passing of a foremost businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Umar Saro.

The Speaker said Alhaji Umar Saro was one Nigerian that did not only employ thousands of Nigerians through his chains of businesses but also engaged in philanthropic activities to help the lives of the people.

He said Kwara State and indeed Nigeria have lost a patriotic citizen whose major preoccupation was to put smiles on the faces of the people.

Hon Gbajabiamila commiserated with the Umar Saro family, the Ilorin Emirate, the governor, the people and Government of Kwara State over the loss.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the late industrialist eternal rest and reward him with Jannatul Firdaus.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…Gbajabiamila mourns industrialist, Umar Saro

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly… Gbajabiamila mourns industrialist, Umar Saro,