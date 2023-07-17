The Federal Government has appealed to Nigerians to bear the pains of fuel subsidy removal and its negative impact on cost of living, promising that there will be significant improvement in living standards generally.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who said this on Monday in Abuja, expressed commitment of the Tinubu-led administration to the welfare of Nigerians even as he admitted that no government is infallible.

“This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us,” the SGF told a delegation of the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) led by Sardauna Plateau, Senator Jeremiah Useni, to his office on Monday.

Senator Akume listed the bold steps taken by President Tinubu so far; measures which he said impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policy makers, local and international, that the government means business.

Akume expressed delight in the pedigree of members of the delegation, most of whom had held prominent positions at national and state levels.

“I’m very proud to be associated with you all from the home base” he said, even as he sought their invaluable counsel and prayers.

The Chairman, National Executive Committee of NCDF, Eng Sani Ndanusa said the members came on behalf of the people of the North Central zone to congratulate the SGF on his appointment and wish him a successful tenure.

As the highest political office holder from North Central zone, Ndanusa urged Akume to “take absolute political control of the zone by having quarterly meetings with the North Central Governors Forum, NCPF leadership and with other critical political office holders to discuss developmental strides of the zone.”

He described the OSGF as a veritable engine room of the government and urged him to attract key appointments to the North Central zone, which should include capable members of the NCPF.

Eng Ndanusa said the forum is working hard, engaging all human resources at its disposal to tap available opportunities in the zone including its land mass, water resources and mineral deposits. “We are aspiring to have a commission to reposition the North Central zone,” he told the SGF.

General Useni described Akume as a seasoned administrator and politician who deserved the position he occupies in the new administration. “I know him very well. His choice is a well-deserved appointment, no wonder this government is doing very well,” said the one-time minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Chief Jacob Tilley-Gyado described the NCDF as the highest forum of the people of North Central zone comprising six states and the FCT. “I am a member of this forum because of its serious mission. We are the centre of gravity and we must support our own to succeed in office,” said the one-time senator.

Among members of the delegation are former deputy governor of Benue State, Chief Steven Lawani; Ambassador Ayuba Ngbako, Prof Sheni Doknan, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, Amb. Mohammed Mabdul, Hon. Yekini Alabi, Hon Mrs Mary Nwagulu and the Secretary General of NCDF, Khaleel Bolaji.

