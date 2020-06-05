PHOTOS: Buhari attends Friday prayer at villa mosque

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had recently begun the implementation of the new ease of lockdown guidelines approved by the president in an effort to gradually reopen the economy and as well keep an eye on the containment of coronavirus in the country.

These guidelines include the reopening of worships places with limited attendance and duration of service.

President Buhari, joined by his immediate family and a few aides, had also observed his recent Eid prayers also at the presidential villa.

In attendance at the Friday prayer session too, were some of his personal aides.

