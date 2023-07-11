France’s star footballer Kylian Mbappe arrived in Cameroon to an ecstatic welcome from fans for a visit that includes charity work with deaf children and a trip to his father’s village.

Many among the hundreds who greeted the 24-year-old forward were dressed in his Paris Saint-Germain team’s football jersey for the occasion.

“We are proud to see our Cameroonian brother. We want to offer him a very warm welcome,” high-school student Vannel Kunde, aged 16, enthused.



He also took part in a basketball game, with expectations it will involve retired NBA player Joakim Noah, the son of Yannick. Later on, he took part in a football match against second-division Cameroon club FC Vent d’Etoudi.