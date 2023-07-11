Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been commended for investment which had led to positive impacts on the state’s health sector since 2019.

The commendation was made by the Acting Commissioner of Health in the state, Aliyu Babayo Gamawa while declaring open, a 3-day Costed implementation plan development meeting on family planning held at Jamil Hotel, Azare on Tuesday.

Aliyu Babayo, who is the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, declared that the health sector has witnessed tremendous improvement since 2019 when Bala Mohammed was inaugurated as the Governor.

He particularly commended the Governor for ensuring that healthcare services were brought closer to the people at the rural areas through the establishment of health facilities in all the 323 wards across the state.

He commended the Governor for hosting the first ever Health Summit in the state which he said has actually developed a road map for the improvement of the sector positively.

According to him, “The administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has done so well in improving the health sector. Today, we are a model of health development which our neighbours are trying to copy.”

He also said that, “Today, our Specialist Hospital is one of the best in the country in terms of the availability of sophisticated machines. People from neighboring states including Plateau now come for diagnosis and other tests.”

The Acting Commissioner also commended the government for effective collaboration with Development Partners by prompt payment of counterpart funds which has made it possible to access the various interventions.

He then stressed the importance of the CIP meeting calling on the participants to contribute to the discussions in order to have workable documents that will achieve the set objectives of the CIP.

Aliyu Babayo also assured that the Ministry will continue to embark on and implement policies and programmes that will further strengthen and improve the quality of healthcare services delivery in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE