Tragedy struck on Monday in Ede, the country home of Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, when a 72-year-old town resident, Kareem Aderemi, shot himself with a local barrel gun.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, said the deceased took his own life at his residence at Alapo’s compound, Ede, on Monday after he reasoned that there couldn’t be solutions to the ailment of partial blindness he has been battling with for some months.

According to the Police, “On July 10, 2023, at about 12:50hours, at Alapo’s compound, Ede, Ede North LGA, one Kareem Aderemi, M, 72yrs, of 45, Alapo’s compound, Ede North LGA, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the lower jaw with a local barrel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that late Aderemi had been battling Parkinson’s and partial eye problems without adequate care. We learnt he had been living alone for some months before allegedly committing suicide.”

“It is pertinent to state that late Aderemi had a licensed barrel, and he had always been with his barrel since he partially lost his sight, but no one knew he had a cartridge with which he used to kill himself.”

She, however, stated that the police had retrieved and taken custody of the gun used to commit the act as the corpse was being prepared for burial.

