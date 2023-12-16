A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, was on Saturday installed as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

El-Rufai is said to be the first Nigerian outside the South West to receive a chieftaincy title from the Awujale of Ijebuland in his nearly 64-year reign.

Expressing his delight on the installation, the former governor tweeted on his X handle late Friday, “I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidante Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”

