The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was not solely because of a 2027 governorship ambition or to take over the party.

Adelabu who stated this at ceremony held at the state secretariat of the party, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, said his return was in joining forces to help President Bola Tinubu deliver on his Renewed Hope agenda.

The minister while addressing party faithful said that he and other party members who left with him had now returned to the party.

He explained that they earlier left the party based on principle and lack of internal democracy.

Adelabu said: “Today, I defect not because of 2027 governorship ambition or to takeover the party but because I believe this is a party that brought President Bola Tinubu to power and we need to support him to deliver on his election promises.

“This is not time for politics, it is time for governance and Tinubu needs our support for him to succeed and deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I have come back to the party not to take over the party and not to dissolve executives.

“We have come to the party to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation.

“We are assuring you that we are back for cooperation and collaboration for us to build a strong party so that the party will takeover power in the state at the end of the day by 2027,” Adelabu said.

In his remark, the Oyo State APC Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, who was represented by the Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanike, said that the party was open for reconciliation from all members so as to have a stronger party.

Also speaking, former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Moses Adeyemo, said that the party needed peace and unity of all members for it progress and be successful.

