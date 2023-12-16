Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Nigerians at all levels to change their behavioral attitudes especially on patriotism to the countries for national development.

He stated this on Saturday at the 4th National Colloquium towards Deepening Nigeria’s Development organized by Zayyanu Tambari Yabo, held at Sokoto Guest Inn.

Represented by the District head of Gagi community in Sokoto, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, the Sultan urged Nigerians to put the interest of the country first ahead of state of origin.

He also attributed the slow pace of development in the country to not just high population but said the large unproductive population in the country.

Speaking in his remarks, Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, who was represented by the Special Adviser on security matters, Col. Ahmed Usman(rtd), assured the conveyer of the colloquium that the state government will ensure that the outcome as it concerns the state will be put to use.

Also Speaking, Dr Chima Amadi, the keynote presenter, in his paper presentation titled; “Nigeria: In search of an effective economic formula for national development”, highlighted some of the factors affecting the nations development.

He analysed how some of the major economic policies including Structural Adjustment Program (SAP), introduced in 1986 and aimed at addressing the economic imbalances and private sector growth and other policies introduced for same economic growth failed accordingly.

He said, “compared with other African and Asian countries, especially Indonesia, which is comparable to Nigeria in most respects, economic development in Nigeria has been disappointing.

“Nigeria has become one of the poorest countries in the world. As of year 2000, it had earned about $300 billion from oil exports since the mid-1970s, but its per Capita income was lower than in 1975.”

“From the foregoing, it is simply clear that to raise 200 million Nigerians out of poverty, as this current administration has resolved to do within next decade, it would take more than just making it a campaign mantra but a radical departure from economic orthodoxy of the Global North evinced in the Washington model”.

Meanwhile, in a communique issued after the deliberations which lasted for hours, as agreed that Developing Countries like Nigeria should have the autonomy to choose policies that best suit their unique economic conditions and developmental stages. This contrasts with the one-size- fits-all approach often prescribed by international economic organizations.

“Developing countries are encouraged to learn from the historical experiences of developed nations, understanding that the path to economic development is not linear and varies significantly based on a country’s specific context.

“The said developing countries must challenge the current Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Regimes protected by the WTO and enforced as part of globalization, not doing this may stifle innovation and development in the Global South.”

