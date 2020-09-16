[PHOTO NEWS] Ondo 2020: 5 injured, 8 vehicles destroyed as Akeredolu, Jegede convoys clash

Less than a month to the governorship election in Ondo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have been trading blames over the attack of their campaign convoys at Oba-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday morning.

While the PDP is accusing the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the APC of attacking the campaign train of its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, the APC alleged that political thugs loyal to the PDP candidate attacked Akeredolu’s convoy in Oba Akoko.

The Akeredolu Campaign Organisation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olabode Richard Olatunde, condemned the attack the governor’s convoy as barbaric.

Olatunde explained that “The governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the campaign train of the APC, were on their way to Ikare-Akoko, in continuation of the local government rally when the thugs struck and attacked the convoy.

“In their crass display of madness and thuggery, the hoodlums set ablaze the branded campaign vehicle donated to the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation by Ambassador Sola Iji.

“The driver of the vehicle sustained bodily injury and he is now receiving treatment at a government hospital.

“While we are shocked and saddened by this attack, we are not too surprised, because the PDP has shown that it is not focusing on issues in its campaign for the election. They will rather deploy violence and falsehood to score cheap political points.

“We say this is despicable and we view it as a sign of desperation by opposition parties in the state, who can’t stand the popularity of the APC, as they have seen the handwriting of their imminent defeat in the coming election on the wall.

“This unfortunate action is not only condemnable but also deserves a serious reprimand. So, we call on security agencies to investigate this latest attack by the PDP against the APC and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This must not be swept under the carpet, as it portends grave danger for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

“While we await the necessary action from the security agencies to bring perpetrators to book, we want to warn those who are bent on fomenting trouble in the state to desist.

However, the PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Kennedy Peretei, said no fewer than 10 vehicles were destroyed by hoodlums in APC convoy while five people were injured during the attack.

Peretei said “Jegede was at the palace of Oloba of Oba, Oba Nathaniel Adegoroye, the traditional ruler of the town, where he had gone to pay homage as part of his campaign visits to the town when the attackers descended on his campaign team.

“Some of his supporters sustained varying degree of injuries and have been taken to the near hospital.

“The attackers who were hooded stormed the location after alighting from the convoy of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who himself was passing by the area at the time.

“Eyewitness said neither Akeredolu nor the police operatives in the governor’s convoy did anything to stop the attackers.

“Everybody was taken by surprise. Aketi people were passing before they stopped abruptly, and before you Jack, these masked men rushed down and started breaking Jegede’s vehicles.

“We had run for safety and by the time we ran, one vehicle was in flame while about 8 others had their windscreens, side glasses and the rear screen smashed,” the eyewitness added.

“The PDP had suffered a series of attack in the state in recent times. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was allegedly accused of vandalising Jegede’s billboards parts of the state in recent time.”

However, the leadership of the two political parties who accused each other, have called on security agencies to arrest and bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident to journalists said the command has deployed some mobile police to the town to restore normalcy.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has ordered the deployment of the men from the command to the area but said no arrest has been made.

He warned political thugs in the state to desist from disturbing the peace of the state ahead of the election and advised them to leave the state or face the wrath of the law if arrested.

