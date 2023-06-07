The management of Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State on Wednesday refuted the claim going round the social media pages that a lecturer of the institution stole phones of some OAU students who were in the examination hall.

The institution spokesperson, Mr. Biodun Olanrewaju who made the denial in a statement in Osogbo said, “It has been drawn to a viral video where a male young adult was allegedly involved in stealing phones of some OAU students who were in the examination hall.”

“While some alleged that he was a lecturer, others said that he was an invigilator. ”

“Putting the record straight, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the culprit was neither a lecturer in any of our Departments nor a student of our University.”

“Actually , he came to the University dressed in a well tailored suit to disguise his intention, he was eventually seen stealing the phones from the bags of students who were sitting for their examination.”

“His mode of dressing made those who caught him stealing the phones think that he was a lecturer assigned to invigilate the examination.”

“We , therefore, want the general public to disregard, in its entirety, the insinuation that the culprit has any link to the University, ” he submitted.