It appears that the feud in APGA may have taken a detour for the positive as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has regained his seat.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Bwari, on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognize Chief Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

Justice Mohammed Madugu, in his judgement, held that all the actions taken by Chief Victor Oye are “illegal, null and of no effect whatsoever”.

The judgement was on a suit filed against Chief Victor Ike Oye and INEC by Otunba Kamaru Lateef Ogidan (the National Vice Chairman, South West Geopolitical Zone of APGA) and Alhaji Rabiu Mustapha (the National Welfare Officer of APGA), two APGA National Working Committee (NWC) members under the leadership of Chief Edozie Njoku.

The Court ordered that Oye and INEC must obey the judgement of the Supreme Court delivered on October 14, 2021, and was subsequently corrected on March 24, 2023, with the name of Edozie Njoku as Chairman.

By implication, all the ward congresses, party primaries and conventions conducted by Oye have been declared null and void.

The court held that INEC must comply with an order of the Supreme Court, adding that Oye had no locus to parade as chairman of APGA.

