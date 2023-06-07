As part of the 2023 Children’s Day celebrations, PICCAMEN Toy World on Saturday hosted over 2000 school children in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The celebration saw children engaged in different games and other activities, including, cartoon characters, bouncing castles, boat rides, face painting, as well as mentoring sessions.

Speaking during the event which held at the House of chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Adedoyin Amina charged the government to put in more effort into the curriculum, especially for toddlers saying moulding a child is between the age of 0 to 8 years, which is the foundational stage.

“My passion has always been for the children. PICCAMEN Toy World focuses on indoor/outdoor toys; we service schools and event places.

“As they are playing, they are actually learning, it’s not just about play, but they are gaining something. Any information you need to give them when they are playing, honestly, it sinks. This is our maiden edition and by God’s grace, it will be a yearly event. It gives me great joy to have children around me.”

Meanwhile, a school proprietress, Mrs Segundipe Gladis from Computer Age Academy, Ibadan, lauded the founder of PICCAMEN Toy World for the initiatives, saying it helped children to socialise and make new friends.