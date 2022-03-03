Philanthropist empowers widows in Ekiti

A philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr Isaac Ajisafe, has donated N40,000 each to 25 selected widows in Ekiti State as part of activities marking his birthday celebrations.

The donor who also donated food items and other materials to three orphanage homes in the state said the gesture was his age-long commitment to support widows and the needy for them to meet up with their responsibilities.

The mind shift conference tagged, ‘Exponential Exploits’ with four different speakers spoke on different topics such as business, career, marriage and religion was also held to mark the day.

Ajisafe who spoke during the event in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that he was determined to help the widows following the hardship they faced after the demise of their husbands.

He advised spirited individuals and other organisations not to abandon vulnerable people in society, saying that he would continue to put smiles on their faces and empower them.

According to him, “Like I always tell people, I am not a politician but a businessman. I am not doing all these to seek attention, but to fulfil my promise to God to help the needy. I lost my dad over 28 years ago and I am sure you know what it means when he left five children.

“The load and responsibility for two persons now for one person, things are practically tough and rough. Since then, I said if I have the wherewithal, I will never forget this particular set of people in society.

“I want to encourage those people God has helped to remember their early days and extend a hand of love to the less privileged in the society. That is the best thing we can use to assist these categories of people.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Elizabeth Folorunso, commended the donor for the gesture on them, adding the amount would go a long way to ameliorate their sufferings.

